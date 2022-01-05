Tampa police searching for 4 men accused of attacking, robbing victim outside International Plaza

Police in Tampa are looking for four unknown men who attacked and robbed a victim outside International Plaza on January 2.

According to police, the men followed the victim outside Dillard's department store and struck them several times. The suspects then stole the victim's money and cell phone before fleeing in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. or call 1-800-873-8477. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

