Tampa police searching for missing man

The Tampa Police Department is asking for help locating Joe Lock, 84, who was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of 26th Av E.

Lock is 6’0" and weighs 215 pounds. He has a shaved head and face. Lock was last seen wearing a white baseball hat with "I Love Jesus", fire-red t-shirt and white shorts with black graphics. He suffers from Alzheimer’s, diabetes and hypertension.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

