Tampa police searching for person after man found dead in roadway

Police in Tampa are investigating after they say a man's body was found on a road early Thursday morning.

Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of E Wilder Ave. for reports of a deceased person shortly before 6 a.m.

According to the Tampa Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a Black man with upper body trauma.

Detectives say they are trying to figure out what happened and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or via TIP411.