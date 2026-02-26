Hurricane-ravaged Humphris Park remains closed as Venice leaders look to repair and reopen it

The Brief Humphris Park at the South Venice Jetty has remained closed since Hurricanes Helene and Milton brought catastrophic damage. The South Venice Jetty and its bulkhead are owned by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers. Any improvements or work would have to be approved by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, which could take upwards of two years for approval. Congressman Greg Steube has been working to secure funding for repairs to the South Jetty.



Humphris Park at the South Venice Jetty has remained closed since Hurricanes Helene and Milton brought catastrophic damage and while the city of Venice said they are exploring options to reopen the park, but it will take time.

The backstory:

Time stands still at Humphris Park at the South Jetty in Venice. In 2024, Hurricanes Helene and Milton destroyed the park.

More than a year and a half later, it remains closed.

"I used to come down here and ride my bike three times a week," shared Venice resident, Dot Diehl.

A fence separates the community from its beloved landmark since the back-to-back storms.

"I'd like to see it at least partially reopened, the park anyway," Dieh said. "Maybe not the jetty, but at least access some of it. Come down here to sit and watch the boats come by."

The Venice City Council explored options to reopen the park, but Mayor Nick Pachota said their hands are tied.

"Work is not paused; we were not actively involved in a project out at the jetty prior to putting it on the agenda to direct staff to investigate this project," Pachota explained.

The storm left a six-to-eight-foot ravine where the parking lot once stood.

The bulkhead of the jetty is exposed, large rocks that protected it have been washed away and the walkway to the jetty is gone.

Dig deeper:

The city of Venice said reopening just the park could cost millions and the permit process alone could take up to two years.

All work has to be approved by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, who owns the bulkhead and the jetty.

Once they start restoring the South Jetty, the city said any improvements would have to be taken out.

What they're saying:

"I don’t think people have a good understanding that we are talking about maybe $4M to bring in all that material and even make it just a turnaround for cars. Which then, the sand could get washed away or it might be a situation where we have to come and take it out and remove it, which all that money would be wasted," Mayor Pachota explained.

It's not so much a lack of will to do anything; it's all the red tape.

Still, Pachota said work is being done behind the scenes.

"We are very, very aggressively trying to get this open as soon as we can, it’s like we said back when it happened. This could be a very long time," Pachota said.

The community said they are waiting.

"Nobody anticipated the terrible surge that was going to be generated. It’s definitely Mother Nature ran its course; however, we as a community are stronger than that," said Venice resident Sheree Anderson. "I would just love for it to come back somewhat. It shows the strength in the community when it comes back, I think it’s really, really important."

What's next:

Congressman Greg Steube has been working to secure $15M in funding for repairs on the South Jetty and its bulkhead.

The city of Venice has submitted letters in support of any funding to help reopen the park and the South Jetty.