Tampa police searching for potential witness in February shooting

Tampa police detectives are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that took place back in February and are asking the public for help in identifying a possible witness.

On Wednesday morning, police release surveillance video of the individual, who was spotted at a gas station. It’s unclear if the video was recorded the day of the shooting, which occurred in the 900 block of South 22nd Street on Feb. 24.

That day, police said one man died and another was injured.

Police said emphasized in a media release that the man is not a suspect, but said he could provide information related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

