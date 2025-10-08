Tampa police share latest after in-custody suspect struck by vehicle dies

The Brief Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw shared more about an in-custody death that happened Tuesday evening in downtown Tampa. A man who was trying to get away from Tampa police was hit and killed by a vehicle after being tased, according to officials. Body camera video of the incident will be released soon.



Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw shared more information Wednesday afternoon after a man accused of trying to get away from Tampa police was hit and killed by a vehicle after being tased Tuesday evening in downtown.

"Every officer works for an outcome that ensures the safety and well-being of all and the sanctity of human life is in our policy," Bercaw said. "It’s unfortunate what happened, but I am proud of our officers and their proactive police work."

The backstory:

It all began on Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to reports of an auto burglary on the 100 block of S Habana Ave.

The car’s owner saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat and confronted him.

The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old Zachary Groff, left with a skateboard and a bag. The car owner then realized his bag was missing, which contained a loaded gun.

Later on, a tip came in that a person of interest was at a downtown park. When officers arrived at MacDill Park, they approached Groff who they thought could be responsible for the gun theft.

Officers asked him for his ID and when he reached to grab it, crack cocaine fell out of his pocket. A knife was also found, and Groff was immediately handcuffed.

He then began making concerning statements to the officers.

According to Police Chief Lee Bercaw, Groff said, "I am not gonna go back to jail," and "today could be the day that I die."

That’s when the suspect stood up and took off running. Fearing for the safety of the community, officers tased him and a car on Ashley St. struck him.

Groff's handcuffs were removed and life-saving efforts began. He was later pronounced dead.

Bercaw emphasized that this outcome was unexpected.

What they're saying:

"If you are familiar with this area on Ashley, it’s a dead-end. There’s typically no traffic there. It’s not something that they were expecting, and it was unfortunate the outcome," Bercaw said.

North Ashley Dr. was closed down between East Jackson St. and East Whiting St. while authorities continued their investigation.

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

None of the officers involved have any history of use-of-force discipline.

Four officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

What's next:

TPD said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take the lead on the in-custody death investigation per the department's policy. Tampa police are handling the crash investigation.

An internal investigation will also be conducted to ensure the officers involved adhered to all department policies and procedures, according to TPD officials.

