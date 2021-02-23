Tampa Riverfest 2021 canceled due to pandemic

Cancellations of annual events continue to be announced in the Bay Area because of the pandemic. On Tuesday, city officials said this year’s Tampa Riverfest will not happen.

"Following dialogue with event organizers, city leaders, and health care experts, we believe it is best to cancel the event this year," according to a statement from the city of Tampa.

The Riverfest is held in downtown Tampa and Tampa Heights for two days and features local food vendors and music.

However, city officials said they already booked next year’s Riverfest, which is scheduled for May 6-7.

Over the weekend, city officials said the tradition of dyeing the Hillsborough River green will be canceled. They said they plan to resume the tradition in 2022.

