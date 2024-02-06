Tampa road rage shooting suspect accused of striking child expected to ask for bond

The man accused of firing six times into a family’s car and sending a four-year-old girl to the hospital is expected to make his case for bail this morning in a Hillsborough County courtroom.

According to Tampa police, 34-year-old James D. Jackson became irate with another woman while driving in East Tampa on January 30. When he and the woman pulled up to a red light at 50th Street and Melburne Boulevard, police say Jackson fired multiple rounds into her car.

Four people were inside the car, including two children. Everyone survived, but a four-year-old was struck by a bullet and treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson then led Tampa police on a short-lived chase, where he allegedly tossed the handgun he was not legally allowed to have in his possession.

Crime scene tape and police cars at the scene of a 'road rage' shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl.

Jackson, 34, is a twice-convicted felon and has served extensive time in Florida’s prison system, including a 10-year stint for attempted murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, then later another two-year sentence after he was convicted of aggravated battery.

Jackson is once again facing an attempted murder charge along with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery great bodily harm, discharging of a firearm from a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm (2 counts), possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing to elude, resisting officer without violence, possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to sell/deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia.