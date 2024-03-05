2 injured in shooting in east Tampa: TPD

Two people were injured in a shooting in an east Tampa neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Monday night at around 10:43 p.m. at 39th Street and Genesee Street.

Officers arrived to find two men who had been shot. Both were hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.