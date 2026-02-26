Video: Injured Florida manatee rescued by authorities, receiving medical care at ZooTampa

The Brief An injured manatee mother and her calf were rescued from the Orange River near Fort Myers and will be taken to ZooTampa for medical care, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The rescue involved LCSO and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, including marine units and drone pilots. Florida has recorded 85 manatee deaths so far in 2026, with the FWC investigating a recent spike in Lee County possibly linked to cold stress, seagrass loss and polluted waterways.



An injured manatee and her calf are recovering after authorities on a boat rescued them from the Orange River near Fort Myers on Thursday.

What we know:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said its Marine Unit, Advanced Technology Support Unit, drone pilots and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped in saving the pair after the mother was found hurt in the water and in need of medical attention.

Video shows authorities pulling the frantic manatees safely onto the boat in netting before taking them to shore.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Both animals will be taken to ZooTampa for evaluation and medical care.

What we don't know:

LCSO did not say the extent of the mother’s injuries.

By the numbers:

As of Feb. 20, there have been 85 manatee deaths across Florida in 2026, according to the FWC. Last year reportedly saw a total of 632 manatee deaths.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, the FWC began investigating a spike in manatee deaths, specifically in Lee County, where officials say 25 were found dead within a week.

The FWC believes these manatee deaths could be from several factors: cold stress, a lack of seagrass and polluted waterways.