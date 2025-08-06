Tampa students get to shop with a cop

The Brief About 70 students got to shop with Tampa Police officers for back-to-school supplies and clothes. Each child received $300 and learned to budget from the officers. Kids got to enjoy golf and baseball simulators, rock climbing walls, and got to hang out with the Rays and Rowdies mascots.



Tampa police officers teamed up with local students for the annual ‘Back-To-School Shop with a Cop’ event on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Now a community tradition, the event connects officers with nearly 70 nominated students from elementary, middle, and high schools for a day of mentorship, shopping, and fun.

"These are kids that are in our community that were nominated by our officers, school resource officers, or park and rec. These are kids that need it the most for back-to-school, We are trying to help alleviate the parents from that back-to-school burden," said Officer Liz De Jesus Ramos with the Tampa Police Department.

The day kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods inside WestShore Plaza. Each of the students received $300 to shop for school supplies and clothes. They also got to take advantage of Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday, which runs through August 31.

The shopping continued at International Plaza and Bay Street, with officers helping the students make smart budgeting decisions while picking out everything they needed for the upcoming school year.

"We want to let them know that we are here to help and here to have fun. That everything is not bad when they interact with us. Just to kind of break the stigma between the officers and the kids," said Ramos.

The fun shifted back to Dick’s Sporting Goods, where the students were able to enjoy some physical activities, including the store's climbing wall, baseball and golf simulators, and other interactive games.

Mascots from the Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies made an appearance as well, cheering the students on.

What's next:

The Tampa Police Department gave thanks to its community supporters, Rise Tampa, and the police foundation, for making the event possible every year.

