Tampa Super Bowl committee calling for volunteers

It's still not clear what the NFL season will look like, but Tampa is still committed to hosting the next Super Bowl in 2021.

The Tampa Bay Super Bowl Host Committee launched its "Community Ambassador Program," saying they need over 8,000 volunteers to help welcome fans, players and special guests. Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it's not clear what the fan experience will look like yet.

Meanwhile, Raymond James Stadium is getting millions of dollars in upgrades to keep everyone safe.

To sign up to volunteer, visit TampaBayLV.com.

