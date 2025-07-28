Tampa toddler competing in national competition for 'Toddler of the Year'

The Brief A Tampa Bay area toddler is competing in a national online competition for Toddler of the Year. The winner of the competition, which is presented by toy company, Hasbro, will receive $25,000. The toddler’s mother and father, who is stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, faced fertility challenges and said the prize money would help pay off medical debt.



Julie and Garrett Jackson have always known their son, James, 17-months, is one of a kind. After all, he was born on Leap Day last year.

"Yeah, he's special in a lot of different ways," Julie Jackson said of her toddler. "He's our little one-in-a-million guy."

READ: From nonverbal to national anthem: Tampa singer with autism inspires stadium crowds

The backstory:

There was a time when Jackson wasn’t sure she’d be able to have kids with her husband, a quality assurance tech sergeant at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

"My husband and I had some fertility issues. He had three daughters in his first marriage, and then when we met, we wanted to have one of our own. And, we weren't able to naturally," Jackson said.

Julie and Garrett went through in vitro fertilization (IVF) at a Largo fertility clinic. IVF is an assisted reproductive technique, involving several complex procedures.

MORE: Bay Area leaders look to connect Tampa International with St. Pete-Clearwater airports

"Hundreds of shots, lots of different hormone things, everything. It cost about $30,000 from start to finish to have James," Jackson said. "We ended up with two viable embryos out of 15 eggs that were harvested. So, we were lucky to have anything, I guess, is what they said."

It was a difficult – and expensive – two-year journey.

"All the things we had to go through were worth it to get to this point," Jackson added.

Dig deeper:

Today, James is a thriving little boy – "a dream come true," Jackson told FOX 13. He’s currently competing in the Toddler of the Year award. First place wins $25,000.

READ: Tampa brewery wins 2 gold medals at U.S. Open Beer Championship

"All of those medical expenses were a lot. And we chose to do it, because we felt like it was important to make our family the reality that we wanted it to be," Jackson said. "But, it would help us get out of debt."

As of the writing of this article, James is in second place in his group.

"He is a little ball of energy," Jackson said. "He just is all smiles, running all over the place."

If he wins, you could see him star in a national ad campaign.

"I mean, he doesn't even know he's in the competition, obviously, but he would just be over the moon to win," Jackson said, chuckling.

MORE: First AI-powered robotic massage in Tampa offers unique experience

What you can do:

Voting ends Thursday. Click here to cast your vote.

The Toddler of the Year competition is powered by Colossal, a nationally registered professional fundraiser, and is also presented by toy company, Hasbro. Additionally, the competition benefits Toys for Tots.