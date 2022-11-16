Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery.

The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.

With some pipes in Tampa being nearly 100 years old, many can rupture and break, causing slowdowns and costing millions of dollars.

MORE: Tampa months away from opening new Hanna Ave. City Center

"We respond to water main breaks and waste water pipe cave ins to the tune of multi-millions of dollars each and every year – not to mention interruptions to businesses and homeowners," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Pipe-lining uses a resin-soaked liner to line the old pipes, reinforcing them for years to come. The process is said to be faster, cheaper and causes fewer disruptions to residents.

The city said a 300 to 400 span of pipe can be lined using the method in less than a week. It eliminates weeks or longer fixes to dig up the road, fix the pipe and repave it.

"Instead of digging up a whole neighborhood that will take several days, we can go in a morning and afternoon and be out before homeowners will know what's going on," said James Brandenstein, Ops Manager for Insituform Technologies.

READ: Netflix reality series 'Love is Blind' is casting singles in Tampa

City officials said it's about 40% finished lining pipes in East and West Tampa. In four to six months, they will work on other parts of the city – including Forest Hills and Palma Ceia.

Pipe-lining is a part of the City of Tampa's $3 billion "pipes plan" to repair old infrastructure.

"It's going to save our taxpayers millions of dollars per year," Castor said.