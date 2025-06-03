'Tampa women for Good' raise nearly $100,000 for local charities

The Brief A group of women in Tampa has raised nearly $100,000 for local charities over the past three years. The volunteer-led giving circle has grown to more than 300 members since launching in 2021.



In just under three years, a powerful group of women in Tampa has turned compassion into action, raising nearly $100,000 for local charities.

They’re known for giving back and now, Tampa Women for Good is taking their mission from meetings to the mangroves.

What they're saying:

"We are a giving circle of women here in Tampa Bay who just want to give back to the community and get together socially with other like-minded, Boss Babes," Chriti Winsor, Quarterly Events Lead Tampa Women for Good said.

The volunteer-led giving circle has grown to more than 300 members since launching in 2021.

Together, they’ve raised over $96,000 for local nonprofits, and they’re preparing to celebrate a major milestone of $100,000 raised with a "$100 Grand" event in July.

"These donation grants, you know, they're between $1,000 and $5,000 for these organizations," said Winsor.

Big picture view:

That is mission-changing money for some of these small grassroots organizations here in Tampa.

"We are helping restore the shoreline by installing oyster beds," said Michelle Soderlund, with Tampa Women for Good.

The group is teaming up with Tampa Bay Watch for the Fantasy Island Oyster Reef Ball Installation Project.

The goal: place custom-built concrete reef balls along the shoreline to encourage oyster growth, which is a key part of restoring marine habitat and improving water quality.

"Leave that lasting legacy for yourself, too," said Soderlund. "It's not just your small time here on earth, it's what else can you do to make that lasting impact and change and again that will outlast you know yourself here."

With their $100,000 milestone in sight, these women are proving that community, connection, and compassion can go a long way both on land and sea.

"I'm just like so proud of the idea that it's just a bunch of women who wanted to get together and do something good," Winsor said.

What you can do:

If you’d like to learn more about Tampa Women For Good or join them, you can visit their website.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

