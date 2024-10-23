Tampa crews working around the clock to clear hurricane debris: 'All hands on deck'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

City of Tampa officials said it’s an "all hands on deck" operation to collect storm debris in 90 days.

If the city can get everything cleaned up in three months, FEMA will pay for it.

"Honestly speaking, it’s always going to be to the wire," Solid Waste Director Larry Washington said. "That's how this is across the board, across the country. But we are determined to get everything up before our 90 days (deadline)."

"I get calls every day about ‘my neighborhood’s being ignored:’ We have the city divided up, and we have equal amounts of contractors and city workers in everyone's neighborhood," Tampa mayor Jane Castor said. "So, again, we're getting this done as quickly as we possibly can."

Both the city of Tampa – and Hillsborough County – have color-coded maps online, showing residents where crews are and where they’re expected to be next.

"Currently, we're working through the first set of grids. We just plussed up with the majority of our contractors. So once we get to the end of this week, we'll be able to give you a potential timeline," Washington said.

Over 150,000 cubic yards of debris have already been picked up. If that includes your debris, the mayor said Wednesday that there will be multiple sweeps.

"They'll come out for a second round and sometimes a third round," Castor said. "We're going to continue sweeping these neighborhoods."

Debris pickup teams collect debris in Hillsborough County as the city races against a 90-day clock.

To help make this process go more smoothly, Washington encouraged residents to separate their debris into the appropriate piles. Residents are also asked to ensure their debris piles are far away from power lines, park vehicles, and trees, so debris collection trucks can more easily access them.

