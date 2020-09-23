Tampa's 2020 'Making Strides' event goes virtual

Making Strides is going virtual for 2020. This year, striders are encouraged to ‘walk your way.’

Participants can go to the Making Strides site to create a team, join a team or walk on their own, wherever they choose, on Saturday, October 17.

Donations are crucial. The funds raised during Making Strides go towards breast cancer research, patient programs and awareness.

To learn more about participating in this year's virtual events, go to www.makingstrideswalk.org/TampaFL.

You can also go to www.facebook.com/TampaStrides

