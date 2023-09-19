Tampa's biggest events could get budget cuts as the city tries to save on costs

Cuts to some of Tampa's biggest events could be on the table, as city council members try to finalize the city budget during a public meeting Tuesday.

Tampa's Boom by the Bay July 4th celebration and St. Patrick's Day River O'Green Festival are two large events in which council members specifically said they wanted to look at potential cost-savings.

"We have to have a cost-benefit analysis approach of all these different things. So I'm open to taking a look at all of our, at some of our larger festivities," Councilman Luis Viera said Tuesday morning.

The St. Patrick's Day River O'Green Festival costs the city $20,000.

Councilman Alan Clendenin told FOX 13 there are likely better places to save.

"[Large events] actually are a return on the investment. So those are good business models for the City of Tampa, promoting the city as a vibrant, great place to be. And it brings outside money, and it actually makes money for the city of Tampa," said Clendenin.

Tampa's Boom by the Bay July 4th celebration costs $60,000.

The budget discussion comes after council members initially rejected Mayor Jane Castor's nearly $2 billion budget plan. The council wants $45 million eliminated from the proposal.

The mayor believes her revised budget will do that by pulling money from a variety of areas.

"We were able to cobble together a balanced budget that I think meets the needs of everyone for a year," Castor said, adding the budget will leave deferred maintenance on roads and parks largely unfunded for the next year, despite those areas being two of her priorities. "We've continued to kick the proverbial can down the road and the roads aren't going to be in better shape. Our parks aren't going to be in better shape."

Some city leaders think there are better ways to save money.

"All these things have to be done," added Clendenin. "It's not a matter of if, but when we actually just bite the bullet and make it happen."

Councilman Viera said there are priorities on which he expects everyone to agree.

"It seems that year by year we're doing a patchwork of assessments on public safety. I think that public safety is the number one issue for the city of Tampa," he said.