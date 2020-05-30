Target shuts down stores across country in response to vandalism amid George Floyd protests
Several Target store locations across the country have elected to close amid the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, according to a Saturday news release.
Many of the stores are in hard-hit cities such as Los Angeles and Dallas. Minnesota, the state in which Floyd died and where Target’s corporate headquarters are located, will be shutting down the largest number of stores. The brand noted that most stores will be closed temporarily.
“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” the company said in the news release.
“Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. We are providing our team members with direct communications updates regarding any store impact where they work.”
Target also noted that team members impacted by closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including COVID-19 premium pay. Those employees have the option to work at Target locations that are still open.
Here is a list of stores that will close until further notice, according to Target:
Minnesota
Other states
Brooklyn Junction Brooklyn, NY
Galleria Morrison Portland, OR
Phila-Art Museum Philadelphia, PA
Phila-Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA
The announcement of the closures comes at a time of growing unrest in the United States, with protests being held in major cities across the U.S. City and state government leaders have already asked for assistance from the National Guard, and some have imposed curfews in efforts to preserve safety.
