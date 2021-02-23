Teachers support guidance counselor through second cancer fight

A group of women is coming together to help out a beloved school counselor who has cancer.

For Angela Roberts, these women are her lifeline.

"They have been my family for years," Roberts said.

They helped support the Farnell Middle School guidance counselor during her bout with cancer.

"In 2016, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma," Roberts explained. "I ended up having a bone marrow transplant and it worked."

She went through two years of treatments. After the transplant, she got back to doing what she loved, helping the students in her school.

"At the school, I keep a supply closet with supplies, paper, pencils. Whatever they need, book bags," Roberts said. "I help the parents when they need food. When they need to help find jobs, spread the word."

Recently, she wasn't feeling well and went back to the doctor.

"[I] was pretty sure my cancer had returned and it was confirmed," she said.

That's when her friends stepped in, each one staying a night at her home to help nurse her back to health after her treatment.

"I have to have 24-hour care after the treatment," Robers said.

Her friend, Jeannie Zier says, "It's just an honor and a privilege for me to give back a little bit of what Angela gives to so many people."

Jennifer Thomas, who has known Roberts for 15 years, added, "It's testimony of her character. How so many people have come together."

Roberts is thankful for the acts of kindness.

"It means so much to me, but I will never be able to repay it," she said.

Her friends set up an online fundraiser to help Roberts with expenses. She will be out of work for the rest of the year.