Tech experts warn to watch for suspicious online activity amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

As President Biden announces harsher sanctions against Russia over its aggression towards Ukraine, there’s a growing fear that Russia could retaliate in the form of cyber attacks targeting private businesses or critical infrastructure like power plants, banks, and water treatment facilities in the United States.

U.S. officials say there are no specific or credible threats to the US at this time, but intelligence agents have identified the Russian government as the likely source behind the widespread cyber attacks on Ukrainian banks last week, in an effort to decentralize the region.

Ian Marlow heads up a cyber security firm called FitechGelb, and says now is a time to use extra caution while online.

"If we are being warned then that means there’s intel telling us we need to have a heightened awareness, and generally I’m of the school if I’m being told there’s something of a potential there is a reason of that concern," Marlow said.

Marlow says people can take a proactive approach by using two-factor authentication for their passwords and being on the lookout for suspicious emails, especially phishing attempts where emails encourage the receiver to open links.