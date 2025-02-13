Tech experts warn of Valentine's Day romance scams as Meta takes steps to protect users

The Brief Meta put out a warning ahead of Valentine's Day about romance scams on social media. Tech experts are sharing the best ways to protect yourself and not fall victim.



Valentine's Day is a time for love, but it's also a time for so-called "romance scams" – and that has some social media platforms taking steps to combat fraudsters playing on people's hearts to get their money.

Meta crackdown

Big picture view:

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, put out a warning this week about romance scams on social media.

The tech giant says scammers frequently use their platforms to find their victims, and now their engineers are testing tools to combat bad actors.

PREVIOUS: Florida is one of the most dangerous states for online dating, report says

You may see a warning message pop up if you’re contacted by someone their software identifies as a potential scammer, but it can be tough for even the largest social media platforms to identify and shut down all the fake profiles and catfishers.

Romance scammers are using AI technology to generate photos and videos and create real-sounding voices. They can even artificial intelligence to talk to you in real time, so it may not be apparent in a phone call or video chat that you're talking to an impostor.

Avoiding romance scams

What you can do:

Tech experts say there are ways to detect deepfakes, even sophisticated ones.

"The things that artificial intelligence can't really do right now is, say, Sydney is on the phone and we say Sydney 'raise your hand' or 'stand up,' she may say that looks exactly like her, but if you ask her to stand up, she's not going to be able to do it," BOK Financial Chief Information Security Officer Paul Tucker said.

Experts also warn about being responsible with your digital footprint. Scammers only need a few seconds of a voice and video of someone to create a deepfake of them. They’ll also use the information you’ve posted online about yourself, family members, and friends to shape their own backstories so they match your interests and exploit your emotions.

READ: Florida woman with outstanding warrant taunts deputies on social media to arrest her

Tech experts advise switching social media accounts to private to avoid unsolicited contact.

Another thing anyone with a social media profile should consider: change your password if it’s been a while, especially if you’re using it in more than one place.

One of the things tech companies look for when identifying fake accounts is how recently they were created, so your hijacked profile may help a bad actor get around the security screeners.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Then, of course, users should watch out for anyone who seems too good to be true.

Scammers create profiles using attractive photos that are often either stolen from a real person or created with AI technology.

They often claim to have military, medical, or business backgrounds and are living or traveling abroad.

They’re quick to profess their love for you.

They often have a minimal online presence outside the platform where you met.

They make excuses for being unable to make a video call. If they are willing to jump on a video chat, their face will typically be obscured or difficult to see clearly.

Eventually, there will be some sort of crisis where they need your financial help.

"I think the biggest red flag is whenever the conversation turns to money in any way," said Cliff Steinhauer with the National Cybersecurity Alliance. "So whenever there’s an emergency that’s happened or somebody is sick or someone is looking to make an investment."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the biggest red flag that you’re being scammed: if your bank contacts you to express concern.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: