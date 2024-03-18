Teeing it up with Baker Mayfield at the Valspar Pro-Am

Some of Tampa Bay’s biggest sport celebrities teed it up for a round with players that really know the game at the Valspar Pro-Am.

Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers $100-million dollar quarterback wasn't about to pass on this chance to get further involved in the Tampa Bay community that's now his home.

"It's a great city," Mayfield told FOX 13 Sports. "Obviously a lot going on between the Bucs, the Rays and the Lightning. So it's a fun city to be in and a lot of excitement. The great weather that you get to deal with out here. It's just a good place to live."

Hall of Famer and Co-Chair of the Valspar Championship Ronde Barber is the amateur to beat. Innisbrooke’s Copperhead course is a bit of a home course advantage for the former Buc great, who recruited 10 other Bucs for this charity event. Getting a chance to watch Baker in action is what Barber really wanted to see.

"Although I give him a lot of flack because he's a right-handed quarterback and left-handed golfer, Barber said with a smile. But he hits it pretty good," shared Barber.

After seven seasons in the NFL Mayfield finally feels settled. He has a new contract with the Bucs and a baby on the way.

He finally can put down some NFL roots and enjoy the community he's in. The one thing he said he needs help with is his golf game despite the fact he's played the Innisbrooke course at Bruce Arian's Golf Tournament last year.

"Me, no," Mayfield laughed. "Other guys maybe, not me."

His playing partner is the tournament's 2012 champion so that has to help.

"Hopefully I'll get some tips," Mayfield said. "We'll see. He'll probably tell me to slow down my swing, but that's hard to do for me."

Mayfield is in a good place right now. Enjoying the free time he has left before year two with the Bucs gets underway. He just signed the largest contract ever given to a quarterback by the Bucs, and he's grateful for the opportunity.

"Obviously, it's life changing," Mayfield said. "So I'm very excited about that for our family as we take the next steps, welcoming a daughter into the picture, but at the same time it's not to be satisfied. To keep working. Keep that same work ethic and strive to win Super Bowls. So I'm happy to be back in Tampa with the group that we have."

