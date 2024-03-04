Teen accused in deadly Clearwater crash claims he was rushing home between classes: Police

A Safety Harbor teenager is facing vehicular homicide charges in a fatal crash that happened in January at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Seville Blvd.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, witnesses say the driver of a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, later identified as Tyler Graham, 19, was driving recklessly, speeding and changing lanes on January 26 when he struck another vehicle, causing it to flip.

A passenger in the car that was hit died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

Tyler Graham mugshot. Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say Graham told officers after the crash he had been driving 80 to 85 miles an hour and was rushing to get home between classes.

