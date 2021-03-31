Teen bicyclist critically injured in Clearwater hit-and-run crash; police searching for driver

Clearwater police say a 16-year-old bicyclist has critical injuries following a hit-and-run crash, and they are searching for the driver.

The crash occurred at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday at Keene Road and Flagler Avenue. Police said the suspect vehicle, possibly a black four-door sedan, was heading east on Flagler Avenue. The teen bicyclist was traveling north in the crosswalk when the crash occurred.

Investigators said the teenager was taken to All Children’s Hospital with "potential life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

