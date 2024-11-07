Teen trying to enter GED program brings loaded gun stolen during auto burglary to Tampa adult school: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A teenager with multiple active warrants has been arrested after police say he brought a loaded gun to Gary Adult School on Thursday.

Police say 17-year-old Darrice Marvin Saddler went to the Gary Adult School, located at 5101 N 40th St., to take a placement test for the GED program.

According to the Tampa Police Department, school personnel found a loaded handgun in Saddler’s bag during an administrative bag check and alerted the Tampa police officer working at the school.

The officer took the loaded firearm and arrested Sadler, who also had multiple active warrants for failure to appear on a variety of charges.

Darrice Saddler mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the gun was found to have been stolen during an auto burglary being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Sadler was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, nobody was injured during the incident and no direct threats were made to anyone or the school.

