Teen dies after being dumped at Manatee County hospital with gunshot wound

A 15-year-old died early Thanksgiving morning after being left at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Deputies say the teen was shot before being brought to the hospital.

Just after midnight Thursday, a deputy on patrol heard gunshots near 1800 28th Ave E in Bradenton.

He found the scene and some evidence of the shooting, but no victim. A witness told the deputy they saw a man running from the scene.

Deputies later learned a 15-year-old had been dropped off at the hospital and had died of a gunshot wound.

They did not know who brought the teen to Manatee Memorial.

Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit said they were investigating leads but no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.