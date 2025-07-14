Teen found hurt after Hillsborough deputies respond to reported shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old was injured in a fall on Sunday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near McDonald's off Citrus Park Dr. Investigators are still working to figure out what exactly happened.



Editor's note: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office initially said a 16-year-old was shot, but deputies now say the teen suffered injuries from a fall. It's not clear whether a shooting took place.

A 16-year-old is hospitalized after Hillsborough County deputies say the teen was hurt on Sunday night, but the circumstances surrounding what happened remain a mystery.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near McDonald's off Citrus Park Dr. west of the Veterans Expressway.

A teen was shot in Citrus Park on Sunday night, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

The teen victim went to the hospital with upper body injuries that were determined to come from a fall while running to McDonald's, according to deputies.

HCSO initially told FOX 13 that the teen was shot, but investigators are now working to determine whether a shooting took place, saying the injured teen is "not being forthcoming."

What we don't know:

No further details on the investigation have been released.