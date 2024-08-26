Teen motorcyclist seriously injured in crash involving school bus with 40 students on board: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 news

A 16-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus with more than 40 middle school students on board.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the teen boy from Odessa was riding the motorcycle in the eastbound lanes of Trinity Boulevard behind a Pasco County school bus.

According to troopers, 42 middle school students were on the bus, which was driven by a 62-year-old Land O' Lakes man.

East of Sweetspire Drive, other cars and the school bus all stopped for a pedestrian crosswalk signal. However, investigators said that's when the motorcyclist wasn't able to stop and hit the back of the school bus.

All the students and the driver on board the school bus were not injured during the crash, according to FHP. The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

