Teen who nearly died in golf cart accident thanks Manatee paramedics who saved his life

The last time three Manatee County first responders saw 13-year-old Owen Lockaby, they weren't sure he would survive.

On Dec. 12, 2021, Owen was riding on the back of a golf cart when his friend took a quick turn. Owen was thrown off and hit his head on the pavement, fracturing his skull in multiple locations.

"It definitely did not look like a good call at all," recalled paramedic Chris Roshka.

With the 13-year-old in acute respiratory failure, the crew jumped into action.

"We got there and we did what we had to do," said Nick Barion, another one of the paramedics who responded to the scene.

Roshka, Barion and District Chief Christian Ellsworth quickly intubated Owen as he was flown to All Children's Hospital.

Owen's mom, Tracy Lockaby, described his odds of survival.

"He had a GCS score of 3 and with a head trauma, about 89% don’t make it; 7% survive in a vegetative state and only 4% survive," she explained.

After being unresponsive for nearly 24 hours, Owen woke up -- becoming one of the 4%.

"The doctors at the hospitals were amazed. Everybody was amazed at his outcome," Lockaby told FOX 13. "I’m just overcome with gratefulness."

On Tuesday, Owen got the chance to meet the men who saved his life that day.

Joy and gratitude filled the room at Manatee County's EMS substation in Lakewood Ranch as he thanked the heroes who helped give him a second chance.

"I always try to be as thankful as possible," said Owen. "It just doesn't feel real."

"It's kind of like seeing a puzzle all taken apart when you are on scene and now we see the puzzle all put together," Barion said.

Every year, thousands of kids are injured in golf cart accidents.

Over the course of a 10-year study, more than 63,000 golf cart injuries were documented, with more than half being children 12 and under.

Owen's mom wants those numbers to drop.

"I really want to try and get awareness out about how, first of all, how dangerous golf carts can be when we are riding them off the golf course, and how important seat belts are," Tracy said.

Owen still has some hearing loss, and his skull fractures will take months to completely heal. As Lockaby spreads awareness, she knows her son is a living miracle -- with at least three guardian angels watching over him.

"I just feel lucky. Very lucky. I’m never going to do anything like that ever again," Owen said.