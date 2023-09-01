Armed suspect barricades inside Fort Meade home after fight with family: Polk deputies

article

An armed suspect barricaded himself inside a Fort Meade home Friday afternoon after getting into a fight with two other men, Polk County deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an armed disturbance at the home at around 4 p.m. on 8th Street Northeast near Charleston Avenue North.

Three men, who are related to each other, were inside the home when an altercation ensued, according to authorities. The suspect was armed with a gun when this happened, deputies said.

The two other family members were able to leave the home uninjured, PCSO said. The armed suspect was eventually found inside the home suffering from an unknown medical condition, but was not injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, PCSO said. The sheriff's office said its SWAT team responded, and they were on scene working to negotiate a peaceful surrender with the suspect. Pinellas County deputies will serve a search warrant at the home to find the gun that was seen by witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.