Teens arrested for carrying loaded guns, taking off from traffic stop: HCSO
MANGO, Fla. - Two teenagers are facing charges after Hillsborough County deputies found loaded guns during a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said.
According to HCSO, the suspects, ages 16 and 17, got out of the backseat of a car and ran away during the traffic stop on Tuesday at the intersection of Bryan Road and Williams Road in Mango.
When deputies caught up to the teens, one had a loaded Glock 22 handgun with an extended magazine with the serial number removed, according to investigators.
Two teenagers are facing charges after Hillsborough County deputies found loaded guns during a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said. (Image courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.)
HCSO said deputies then returned to the car and found a 5.56 rifle with a loaded extended magazine, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and a loaded silver 9mm magazine.
The 17-year-old suspect faces charges of minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer with violence.
The 16-year-old faces two counts each of minor in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence. He's also charged with possession of a firearm with a removed serial number and trespassing.
