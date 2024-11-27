Teens arrested for carrying loaded guns, taking off from traffic stop: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two teenagers are facing charges after Hillsborough County deputies found loaded guns during a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said.

According to HCSO, the suspects, ages 16 and 17, got out of the backseat of a car and ran away during the traffic stop on Tuesday at the intersection of Bryan Road and Williams Road in Mango.

When deputies caught up to the teens, one had a loaded Glock 22 handgun with an extended magazine with the serial number removed, according to investigators.

HCSO said deputies then returned to the car and found a 5.56 rifle with a loaded extended magazine, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and a loaded silver 9mm magazine.

The 17-year-old suspect faces charges of minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer with violence.

The 16-year-old faces two counts each of minor in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer without violence. He's also charged with possession of a firearm with a removed serial number and trespassing.

