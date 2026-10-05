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Temple Terrace man arrested after 'distressed' dogs found in locked vehicle: HCSO

By
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough County
Updated October 5, 2026 11:32 PM EDT Published October 5, 2026 11:26 PM EDT
2 dogs rescued from locked car, owner arrested
2 dogs rescued from locked car, owner arrested

2 dogs rescued from locked car, owner arrested

A 67-year-old Temple Terrace man was arrested early Monday after deputies found two dogs left in distress inside a locked vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

The Brief

    • A 67-year-old man faces animal cruelty charges after deputies rescued two dogs trapped inside a locked vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • Neighbors spotted the distressed dogs inside the car Sunday afternoon and alerted law enforcement early Monday, HCSO said.
    • Sheriff Chad Chronister called leaving the pets in the heat for hours gross negligence.

UNIVERSITY, Fla. - A 67-year-old Temple Terrace man was arrested early Monday after deputies found two dogs left in distress inside a locked vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex in the University area after a concerned neighbor reported two dogs were in distress inside a locked vehicle.

Deputies learned the dogs had first been seen inside the vehicle around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

While deputies were investigating, the dogs' owner, Kenneth Warren, came outside.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 

Warren was arrested and faces two counts of cruelty to animals, according to deputies.

Sheriff condemns ‘gross negligence’

What they're saying:

"Leaving these dogs locked in a hot car for hours wasn't a lapse in judgment; it was gross negligence," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our Florida weather can turn a vehicle into a death trap quickly, and we are grateful for the neighbor who called us to help these defenseless animals."

Condition of rescued dogs

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the current medical condition of the dogs or where they are being cared for following the rescue. 

The Source: The information and video in this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety