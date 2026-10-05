Temple Terrace man arrested after 'distressed' dogs found in locked vehicle: HCSO

The Brief A 67-year-old man faces animal cruelty charges after deputies rescued two dogs trapped inside a locked vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors spotted the distressed dogs inside the car Sunday afternoon and alerted law enforcement early Monday, HCSO said. Sheriff Chad Chronister called leaving the pets in the heat for hours gross negligence.



A 67-year-old Temple Terrace man was arrested early Monday after deputies found two dogs left in distress inside a locked vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex in the University area after a concerned neighbor reported two dogs were in distress inside a locked vehicle.

Deputies learned the dogs had first been seen inside the vehicle around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

While deputies were investigating, the dogs' owner, Kenneth Warren, came outside.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Warren was arrested and faces two counts of cruelty to animals, according to deputies.

Sheriff condemns ‘gross negligence’

What they're saying:

"Leaving these dogs locked in a hot car for hours wasn't a lapse in judgment; it was gross negligence," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our Florida weather can turn a vehicle into a death trap quickly, and we are grateful for the neighbor who called us to help these defenseless animals."

Condition of rescued dogs

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the current medical condition of the dogs or where they are being cared for following the rescue.