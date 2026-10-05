Temple Terrace man arrested after 'distressed' dogs found in locked vehicle: HCSO
UNIVERSITY, Fla. - A 67-year-old Temple Terrace man was arrested early Monday after deputies found two dogs left in distress inside a locked vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Hillsborough animal cruelty arrest
What we know:
Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex in the University area after a concerned neighbor reported two dogs were in distress inside a locked vehicle.
Deputies learned the dogs had first been seen inside the vehicle around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
While deputies were investigating, the dogs' owner, Kenneth Warren, came outside.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Warren was arrested and faces two counts of cruelty to animals, according to deputies.
Sheriff condemns ‘gross negligence’
What they're saying:
"Leaving these dogs locked in a hot car for hours wasn't a lapse in judgment; it was gross negligence," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our Florida weather can turn a vehicle into a death trap quickly, and we are grateful for the neighbor who called us to help these defenseless animals."
Condition of rescued dogs
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the current medical condition of the dogs or where they are being cared for following the rescue.
The Source: The information and video in this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.