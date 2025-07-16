Temple Terrace residents raise concerns over cancer-causing chemicals in drinking water

The Brief Recent tests found elevated levels of PFAS chemicals — linked to cancer — in Temple Terrace's drinking water. The EPA said the detected levels of one chemical were nearly five times above recommended guidelines. The city is working with consultants to develop solutions; a public town hall is planned.



Residents in Temple Terrace are raising concerns after a March report revealed elevated levels of PFAS and PFOS — chemicals linked to cancer — in the city's drinking water.

What we know:

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFOS levels were nearly five times higher than the agency’s recommended limit.

PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) are a group of manmade chemicals commonly found in consumer products like waterproof clothing, food packaging and shampoo. Because they don’t easily break down, they can build up in the environment and sometimes seep into drinking water sources.

An environmental engineer who spoke with FOX 13 said the health effects are still being studied, but urged caution.

"If they were in my water, I would definitely take precautions," said Erik Groenendijk with Smart Water Solutions.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, residents called on city leaders to invest in better filtration systems.

What's next:

Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross said the city will begin additional testing to establish a baseline and is hiring consultants to identify potential filtration solutions, including reverse osmosis systems.

A public town hall meeting will be held within the next four weeks to update residents and discuss next steps. A specific date has not yet been announced.

What you can do:

Environmental engineers said a reverse osmosis (RO) filtration system installed on household faucets can effectively remove PFAS. These systems typically cost a few hundred dollars and may offer added peace of mind while long-term solutions are considered.