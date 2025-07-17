Testimony resumes Thursday in Shelby Nealy sentencing trial

The Brief Testimony continues Thursday in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy. Nealy faces the death penalty for killing his former in-laws in Pinellas County nearly a year after killing his ex-wife in 2018. Prosecutors gave opening statements on Wednesday, with the defense choosing to reserve its opening statement.



Testimony is set to continue Thursday in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy, who faces the death penalty for killing his former in-laws in Pinellas County nearly a year after killing his ex-wife.

Shelby Nealy murder case

The backstory:

Nealy has been serving a 30-year prison sentence since pleading guilty to manslaughter for killing his ex-wife, Jamie Ivancic, 21, in Pasco County in January 2018.

Prosecutors said Nealy strangled and beat Jamie to death, then buried her in the backyard of their Port Richey home.

Pictured: Jamie Ivancic.

According to investigators, Nealy posed as Jamie for months before her family became suspicious.

In December 2018, he went to Jamie's parents' home in Tarpon Springs. Jamie's brother, Nick Ivancic, also spent a lot of time at their parents' house.

PREVIOUS: Tarpon Springs murder victims identified; suspect's wife still missing

When her father, Richard Ivancic, was home alone, Nealy went into the home and brutally beat him with a hammer, then rolled his body up in a carpet and left him to die.

When Jamie's mother, Laura Ivancic, got home, Nealy beat her to death with the hammer, then rolled her body up in a carpet as well.

Eventually, Jamie's brother, Nick, arrived at the home where Nealy then beat him to death with a hammer.

Pictured: Jamie's father, brother and mother.

Their bodies were found about two weeks later, and investigators arrested Nealy in Ohio in January 2019.

In late 2023, Nealy pleaded guilty in Pinellas County to three counts of first-degree murder, along with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty for killing the family's dogs.

Mugshot for Shelby Nealy from 2019 (left) and photo of the suspect in 2023 court hearing.

Sentencing phase

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, a jury heard the state's opening statement as the sentencing phase began.

"The defendant confesses chillingly, heartlessly, methodically, he describes his version of what he did and, to some degree, why he did it," a Pinellas County prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Pictured: Shelby Nealy in court during his sentencing trial.

The jury will have to consider the possibility of several aggravating factors, including whether Nealy committed the crimes in order to avoid being arrested.

"In murdering Richard, the defendant was trying to avoid arrest for killing Jamie," the prosecutor said. "That in murdering Laura, the defendant was trying to avoid arrest for killing Jamie and Richard. And that in killing Nick, he was trying to avoid arrest for killing Jamie, Jamie, Laura and Richard."

The other side:

The defense reserved its opening statement, meaning the state will present its case first, then jurors will hear the defense's side.

What's next:

Testimony is expected to resume Thursday morning.