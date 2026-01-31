Expand / Collapse search
New Port Richey man dies after five-vehicle crash on Little Road: FHP

Published  January 31, 2026 12:49pm EST
New Port Richey
The Brief

    • A New Port Richey man passed away days after he was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Investigators say a truck driver was traveling southbound on Little Road when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle crossed over into northbound lanes and hit three vehicles.
    • The crash led to one of the vehicles being involved in a second collision with a fourth vehicle. The drivers of the four vehicles were not injured, FHP said.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A 59-year-old New Port Richey man died days after being seriously injured in a crash involving five vehicles on Little Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, south of Decubellis Road in New Port Richey, FHP said.

Investigators say the man was driving a truck southbound when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle crossed over into northbound lanes and hit three vehicles.

Troopers say the crash caused one of the vehicles to spin and collide with a fourth vehicle.

The drivers of the four other vehicles — a 28-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman from Port Richey, a 31-year-old man from Spring Hill and a 50-year-old woman from Hudson — were not injured, according to FHP.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died on Saturday, officials said. 

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

