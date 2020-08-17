Texas assisted living facility throws 'wild' party for residents with temporary tattoos and drinks

article

Elderly residents at an assisted living facility in Texas aren't letting the quarantine dampen their spirits.

Staff at Wesley House Assisted Living in Hillsboro, Texas decided to throw a happy hour party with booze and tattoos in an effort to put smiles on their residents' faces.

"This quarantine has got us going wild!" the facility wrote on Facebook. "Had a few drinks and got tattoos!"

(Courtesy: Wesley House Assisted Living)

Activity director Susie Castillo came up with this month's tattoo theme.

"The tattoo idea came from me planning this month's happy hour and thinking, wow, (we're) already in August, this is crazy!" Castillo told KETV. "We're going crazy! So I thought what is something crazy that people do when they drink? Get tattoos!!"

(Courtesy: Wesley House Assisted Living)

Each month, staff put on a happy hour with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to keep their residents entertained as they go on their fifth month in lockdown. Castillo says she tries to come up with creative ideas to lift everyone's spirits.

"We also celebrated Christmas in July where we went down the halls playing Christmas music with a decorated tree and gave all residents a gift and Christmas cookies," Castillo said. "I've dressed as Santa Claus and a cow on ice cream days. We are doing our best to keep our residents happy and have been extremely lucky to keep them COVID free!"