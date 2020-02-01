Texas Police Department Gathers to Celebrate Officer's Final Chemo Treatment

article

An officer with the Amarillo Police Department was greeted by his colleagues after finishing his last chemotherapy treatment at a Texas hospital on January 22.

Cpl. Michael Vigil, an 11-year veteran of the Amarillo Police Department, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2019, shortly after learning his wife was pregnant with their first child.

The community of Amarillo had previously come together to fundraise for Vigil and his family.

Footage shared on Badger Strong, a Facebook page dedicated to sharing Vigil’s story, shows Vigil leaving the Texas Oncology-Amarillo Cancer Center after his final chemotherapy treatment on January 22.

