TGH nurse receives life-saving kidney from friend a decade after marrying a heart transplant recipient

When Bill Ismer checked into Tampa General Hospital with 48 hours to live, he was in desperate need of a new heart. Ten months later on October 28, 1999, he got the transplant he needed and so much more.

"When the gift of life came I gave it away to my favorite nurse who agreed to marry me," said Bill Ismer.

That's right, not only did Bill Ismer get a heart transplant, he found love.

Bill and Debbie Ismer while Bill awaited a heart transplant.

"I didn’t have any people here because I'm from Jupiter, so she spent time with me. We became close and she was just so very special," said Bill Ismer.

Twenty-three years later his heart and their marriage are still strong.

Bill and Debbie Ismer have been married for two decades.

"We've both been blessed and we recognize that because my wife had a transplant later on too," Bill Ismer explained.

Ten years after his heart transplant, Bill Ismer’s wife Debbie was in the operating room at TGH getting a new kidney. And the donor was a former co-worker and friend.

"I am forever grateful because so many people need this. So many people need someone just like Pam in their life," she said. "Somebody who totally, unselfishly totally says no to any obstacles."

Bill Ismer in the hospital awaiting a heart transplant in 1999.

They did it together on November 17, 2010.

"I am not a saint. This is a situation I felt moved to do. And it has really been fun," said Pam.

While you wouldn't think fun would be the word to describe an organ transplant, it only proves Pam's willingness and generosity.

Debbie Ismer and Pam in the hospital.

"It hasn't slowed me down at all. In fact, I usually don't think about it. But then I see Debbie sit here and tear up," said Pam.

Needless to say, the trio have stayed the best of friends. Even though Ismer hasn't met his donor's family, he is forever grateful to them and to all donors willing to give the gift of life.

"We love all donors as our own donors now. It is the best thing you can do before you leave this Earth," said Ismer. "Give the organs that you can't take with you to somebody else and extend their life. In my case, with a heart. Twenty-three years now."

Bill and Debbie Ismer sit with Pam, who donated her kidney to Debbie.

And in his wife’s case, a new kidney with its own nickname.

"I am just eternally grateful for ‘Pambi,’" Debbie Ismer said. And the reason we call our kidney ‘Pambi’ is because when I came home from the hospital, my neighbor next door left a huge sign on the front porch that said, 'Welcome home, Pambi'. It's part Pam and part Debbie."