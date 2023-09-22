Some smaller schools left in limbo while waiting on funds from Florida's school voucher program

Hundreds of thousands of students signed up for the state's school voucher program, allowing them to enroll in private or charter schools this year. But, there are a lot of questions after money promised by the state, hasn't shown up, leaving many of these smaller schools in limbo.

Concerns the funds may be delayed stem from the fact that this year, participation in the voucher program doubled after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law expanding the program to every school-age child. Some smaller private schools rely on the funds to keep the lights, pay teachers and other expenses. If they don't get the money soon, some are worried they may have to shut their doors.

For parent Danielle Underwood, Florida's voucher funds mean more than just an education. It means a better life for her 15-year-old daughter.

"It's a big ordeal for me. I mean having a setting for my child that she can learn in is life. That's life. I have to provide that for my kid," Underwood said.

Her daughter who has special learning needs is a student at the Learning Foundation in Royal Palm Beach. The school is for students grades 6-12 and can hold up to 50 students, but right now, enrollment is down, and they currently have about 25 students – all of which are part of the voucher program.

"We need that money to pay our teachers, buildings and so on and so forth. It's very frustrating. It's created a lot of stress not only on parents but us as providers, so it has been a nightmare," The Learning Foundation Director Ronald Bellanton said.

Bellanton said vouchers funds for the first quarter usually arrive around September 1. Late Friday, he said funds did come in for 17 students. He's still waiting on voucher funds for the other nine students.

Since school began on August 10, he's been using own personal credit cards to pay for expenses.

"I'm actually about $27,000 down the drain in order to provide services and buy the equipment to run the school," Bellanton said.

Late Friday, Underwood said someone with the voucher program reached out after she spoke to another news outlet, telling her the voucher funds would be in her account as soon as possible. As of Friday night the money has yet to make it there.

"Us parents signed contracts that if for some reason they don't receive the money from the legislative Step Up for Students office then we are on the hook for that money," Underwood said.

Late Friday, FOX 13 reached out to the Florida Department of Education to figure out why there's been such a delay.

"With this tremendous growth, it remains important that the Department of Education, as well as Step Up For Students, conducts its due diligence and exercise the proper controls to ensure that taxpayer funds are expended both expeditiously and appropriately," a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education said in a statement emailed to FOX 13 late Friday.

Underwood said she's hoping the funds will be in her account by Monday, but she and Bellanton are still worried about all the other students who may still be waiting. Both say they hope going forward the second round of funding comes in on time.