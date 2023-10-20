Orchid Show 2023 celebrates 50th anniversary of Sarasota botanical gardens

article

The annual Orchid Show is in full bloom at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

This year's theme is celebrating the garden's 50th year as one of Sarasota's gems.

"We have the world’s best scientifically documented collection of orchids," said the garden’s President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki.

There are hundreds of different orchids on display, all different colors, shapes and sizes. It's easy to find yourself lost in the beauty here.

Orchids are one of the largest families of flowering plants, and they're said to be one of the oldest known to man.

Some of these are the rarest in the world.

"All life on earth depends on plants, and its important that we remember," Rominiecki shared.

The Orchid Show runs though Nov. 26.

For more information, click here.