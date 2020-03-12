There are now 29 Florida coronavirus cases; three more announced in Broward, Lee counties

Three more Floridians tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday, bringing the total of cases in Florida to 29.

FL-DOH said the three new cases include:

- A 57-year-old man in Lee County. It’s unclear whether it is a travel-related case.

- A 65-year-old man in Broward County. It’s unclear whether it is a travel-related case.

- A 61-year-old man in Broward County. Health officials said it is a travel-related case and is associated with Port Everglades. Earlier this week, officials said there three employees of a company that works at Port Everglades who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Each person is currently isolated until cleared by public health officials.

On Wednesday, officials also announced three additional cases, one of which involved a 70-year-old Broward County man who recently attended an emergency medical services conference at the Tampa Convention Center from March 2-6.

Aside from the 29 cases, five Floridians who were traveling in China are being isolated outside of the state.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

