These companies are requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations

As cases of the novel coronavirus surge across the country and the world, health care workers and some state and city employees are being mandated to get COVID-19 vaccines. Now, major companies — including Facebook and Google — are requiring that their employees get their shots in order to return to work.

Lawyers with the Justice Department determined that federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization according to an opinion posted by the DOJ on Monday, FOX News reported.



The push to vaccinate comes as hospitals in some areas reach capacity and new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that even vaccinated and unvaccinated people infected by the delta variant of the novel coronavirus carry viral loads that "are actually quite similar."

The CDC on Tuesday changed its mask guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread by those who have been vaccinated.

The CDC is now recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Can employers require a COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. Private companies and government agencies can require their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of working there. Individuals retain the right to refuse, but they have no ironclad right to legal protection.

Here are some of the major companies requiring employees to get inoculated before returning to the office:

Netflix

The streaming service said it will requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone working on sets with actors on U.S. productions, according to reports.

Netflix was the first major studio to mandate vaccinations in "Zone A" crews, the sections of film crew workers who come in close contact with talent.

Disney has informed its employees and Cast Members that the company will require all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of the company's sites to be fully vaccinated, the company announced Friday.

"At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection," the company said in a statement.

Ford

Ford said it is now requiring all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 "prior to any international business travel due to the potential of increased exposure to COVID-19."

"Ford continues to strongly encourage all team members who are medically able to be vaccinated," the company wrote in an email to FOX TV Stations.

Twitter

Twitter has followed behind other tech giants in taking action to protect employees from the highly contagious delta variant.

The company said in an email to FOX TV Stations that it has closed its offices in San Francisco and New York, effective immediately.

"After careful consideration of the CDC's updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately," a company spokesperson wrote.

The move comes after workers started returning to the office two weeks ago. However, Twitter announced last year that employees can work from home permanently if they want to.

Facebook

A representative for the social media giant said in an email to FOX TV Stations on Wednesday that employees who want to return to work on U.S. campuses will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Facebook’s vice president of people said in a statement "we will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's health and safety."

The company added that implementation of vaccine mandates would depend on "local conditions and regulations."

Google

A representative for the tech company told FOX TV Stations in an email that Google is extending its voluntary work-from-home period globally from Sept. 1 to Oct. 18. The company added that it will now be "requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as part of our global return-to-office policy."

In a company blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, "Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

United Airlines

United Airlines started requiring new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on June 15.

"As we welcome new employees to the company, it’s important we instill in them United’s strong commitment to safety. As part of this commitment, effective for all job offers made after June 15, 2021, we will require any external candidates for U.S.-based jobs to attest that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their start date," the company wrote in an email to FOX TV Stations last month.

