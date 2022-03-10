'They're killing our people': Manatee County ballet studio removes Russia from name

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the owners of a Manatee County dance studio changed the name to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukrainian natives Sergiy Mykhaylov and his wife Darya Fedotova founded the School of Russian Ballet in 2010 and named it after the Russian method of training they use with the dancers.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, it changed its name to International Ballet of Florida. They made the announcement on its Facebook page saying they wanted a name that supported Ukraine and their families.

"We feel embarrassed to have that name. The Russian School of Russian Ballet and School of Ballet, it's ok, that one word Russian. We feel embarrassed because they're killing our people. I mean, you just can't," Mykhaylov explained.

They’ve been in constant contact with family and friends in Kyiv including friends currently fighting in the war against Russia.

"So, it's just unbelievable what happened. And one of my best friends, he's in the Army now, protecting Kyiv from aggressors," Mykhaylov said.

They are also collecting donations to send to Ukrainians that have found refuge in Poland. Several people have been dropping off items to the studio in solidarity.

"Everybody is trying to help. It's amazing. It’s like all the world was changed in this situation," Fedotova said.

They will continue to collect items through Saturday. They can’t collect food items and need jackets, blankets, and shoes for children and adults.

International Ballet of Florida has a show coming up on in April at the Venice Performing Arts Center. Proceeds from the tickets will go to relief efforts in Ukraine.