Pinellas motorcycle gang member accused of killing victim believed to be a 'snitch,' sheriff says

A Pinellas Park man, identified as a member of a local motorcycle gang chapter, was arrested for fatally shooting another, believing the victim was providing information about the group to law enforcement, the sheriff said.

Friday, a Pinellas County grand jury returned an indictment, charging Paul Mogilevsky with first-degree murder. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Dominick Paternoster.

In a news conference on Monday, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Mogilevsky is a member of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, which is based out of California, but has local groups across the country.

"Paternoster was not just killed, he was executed," he said. "More than one gun was used to kill Paternoster."

(Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff said the victim, Paternoster, was a member of the Raiders, described as a "feeder group to the Mongols."

"They share the same clubhouse over in Tampa," he explained. "You can get in at different levels and work your way up. It's kind of an initiation process."

The deadly shooting occurred in April in Palm Harbor. The sheriff said at least one other person was involved in the murder and evidence was disposed of in Tampa Bay that the agency's dive teams had to retrieve.

(Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

He said Mongol members believed Paternoster was cooperating with investigators and was "a snitch." Sheriff Gualtieri wouldn't confirm if the victim was an informant.

"These people are not the people you see out on Sunday on a motorcycle ride. They are really these gangs of thugs that terrorize," he explained. "They shot Paternoster very dead."

The sheriff said the Mongols are involved in violent crimes, including "forcing women into prostitution and drug trafficking."

"Most of the public is not aware of this and I think it’s important for people to know what’s going on in the community," Gualtieri said. "This investigation is far from over. We will be serving additional search warrants."