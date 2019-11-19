Thief targets Valrico Home Depot store

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected thief who stole multiple large items from a Home Depot store. The most recent incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th at the Home Depot on East Brandon Boulevard in Valrico.

Deputies say a man was captured on surveillance video entering the store with an empty flat cart. They say he later left the store with two RYOBI presser washers and one RYOBI chainsaw without paying.

Deputies believe the man stole tools from the same Home Depot store earlier this month on November 5th.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40's. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).