Thousands gathered in St. Pete on Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

The 21st Annual Pride parade and festival ignited a sea of rainbows in downtown St. Pete, with about 100,000 people gathering to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday.

"We’ve been looking forward to this for a year, and it’s been a hard year, I think the community really feels under attack more than ever, and so we are here to support everyone, which is really what it’s about, inclusion," said Dawn Mason, a volunteer who walked with Raymond James in the parade.

It’s one of the largest pride festivals in the country. Events happened throughout June, with the last Saturday of the month being the main day of festivities.

"Pride means a way for people to show their love and to show who they are, and if they are free to show who they are, and can be whatever they want to be in the world, end of the world, except them for who they are," said Jennie O’Leary, a volunteer with Equality Florida.

Pride goers say this year feels a little different because they say lawmakers in Florida and several other states have passed laws restricting some LGBTQ rights.

"Other factions in society have gotten really loud, so it’s time for us to come together to make sure our voice was heard in the whole mix," Mason said.

It’s a celebration geared toward love and acceptance. Many people walking in the parade say they’re proud to represent their companies and identity with the gay community.

"We work for a company that’s very inclusive, very excepting of everyone, and allows people to be who they are, so it to be able to share this with the community is outstanding," said Donovan Bourilvee, who walked in the parade with his company, FedEx Ground.

Most of pride revolves around celebrations and parties. For some, it can also be an emotional time. Selina Rodriguez wore a pin with a picture of her stepbrother.

"This is Christopher, he was my stepbrother, and we lost him at the Pulse Nightclub, so I’m walking for him today," Rodriguez said, pointing to a pin on her shirt.