Thousands to lose access to HIV drugs with new cuts

The Brief Cuts at the federal level are trickling down to Florida. An estimated 10,000 people are about to lose access to affordable HIV medication. Notifications by mail went out this week.



An estimated 10,000 people are about to lose access to their HIV medication as the Florida Department of Health makes cuts to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP).

A note on the ADAP website explains that only people at or below 130% of the federal poverty line now qualify for this program.

That means that an individual must make $20,345 or less to qualify for drug assistance.

The previous cut-off was 400% or below the poverty line. That person would make $62,600.

What they're saying:

Jeremiah Johnson, the executive director at Prep for All, says that there are better solutions.

"Slow this down, talk to the community about what the better solutions are and see if there's any other pathway out of this," Johnson said.

The Department of Health estimates 10,000 people will be cut from the program.

Michael Rajner is an advocate living with HIV.

"The numbers are going to climb," Rajner said. "As people lose access to their HIV medications, not only is the community viral load going to increase, but the individuals who are going to have to stop taking medications."

FOX 13 obtained copies of two letters sent to people who were just terminated from the program.

"They're canceling people's health insurance policies by the way the letter is written," Rajner said. "They have no authority to do that for those that they're paying the premium."

READ: Florida governor candidate proposes 'sin tax' on OnlyFans creators

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo acknowledged the seriousness of this cut in a committee hearing on Wednesday.

"It's a very real and consequential issue that we're dealing with," Ladapo said.

By the numbers:

The Florida Department of Health said the move is to prevent a shortfall of $120 million.

"Exponentially increasing in cost due to changes at the federal level, specifically related to the federal tax credits for Affordable Care Act ACA health plans," Ladapo said.

Leaders at the federal level are still debating Affordable Care Act Tax Credits.

Those credits expired on December 31st.

Last week the House voted on a plan to extend the credits for three years.

"And in this first full week of the new year, House Democrats, every single one of us joined by 17 Republicans, have partnered in a bipartisan way to protect the health care of the American people," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New Jersey).

But now its fate is uncertain in the senate.

"Obamacare has been a disaster and, I think, doubling down on the things that haven't worked isn't the answer," said U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, (R-Missouri).

What's next:

The fight at the federal level continues at the state level. Ladapo said there are not enough resources to keep everyone enrolled.

"With additional resources, it would be possible to fill that gap," Ladapo said. "But with the resources that we currently have, we're unable to fill that gap."

There are limited solutions on the table.

"That placed us in a position where we make changes," Ladapo said. "The team has been tirelessly trying to figure out a solution. They’ve considered multiple solutions with HHS at federal level to try and figure out to retain the 30,000 patients with HIV. We have had conservations with other states and our local stakeholders.