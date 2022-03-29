Thrilling mystery with a side of murder on trending book list for April

The month of April brings some exciting new releases to bookstores for fans of crime and mystery.

In today’s Tampa Bay Reads, Ashley Kritzer, a journalist for the Tampa Bay Business Journal and book reviewer on Instagram, joined FOX 13's Linda Hurtado to tell us what’s hot on the shelves and what’s coming up.

Ashley says the books trending right now are full of romance, intrigue and mystery.

Book covers for "One of Us is Dead" by Jeneva Rose, "Blood Sugar" by Sascha Rothchild, and "Fool Me Once" by Ashley Winstead

"Fool Me Once" by Ashley Winstead

Ashely says "Fool Me Once" by Ashley Winstead is a romance novel with a high-achieving female protagonist – Maya – who is a special ops pilot home from war. Her ex-husband mysteriously appears on her home nanny camera. But, for reasons we won't spoil here, the mystery goes even deeper.

Author Ashley Winstead is on Instagram at instagram.com/ashleywinsteadbooks/ and TikTok at tiktok.com/@ashleywinsteadbooks.

"One of Us is Dead" by Jeneva Rose

Ashley says "One of Us is Dead" by Jeneva Rose is a thriller with a killer title has a competitive rich-woman friend group at its core. Based in the Atlanta's trendy Buckhead neighborhood – one of the women ends up dead. It's a very modern take on the "whodunit" storyline, with lots of backstabbing, manipulation, and trickery only this group of rich and powerful women could dream up.

Find Jeneva Rose on TikTok at tiktok.com/@jenevaroseauthor and Instagram at instagram.com/jenevaroseauthor/.

"Blood Sugar" by Sascha Rothchild

Ashley says "Blood Sugar" by Sascha Rothchild is a crime novel that unfolds in Miami Beach. Rachel works with animals and has a caring soul, but she's also suspected of killing her husband – the one murder she actually did not commit. Despite her ability to care for living things, she has some secrets she would like to keep hidden.

A note for our viewers and readers: Ashley Kritzer received a copy of these books from the publisher in exchange for a fair and honest review, and nothing more.