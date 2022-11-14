Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa

A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction.

The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles.

The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner, who recently passed away. The auction is December 3.

Some of the collection is of showroom-quality while other cars are caked with dust in barns unrestored.

Friends and family say Gonzalez would regularly fall in love with cars that he had to have. He would buy them and store them.

"The obsession didn’t go away. He loved cars and he liked to collect them," says longtime friend John Harris of Harris Auctions, who will run the December 3, event.

"I look forward to people taking them to the next level," says Richard Gonzalez, Leroy’s son. "I’d like to see average families enjoy these things."

The auction will be held at the family ranch in Dover. A preview will be held December 2. For more information, visit www.harrisauctionsllc.com.